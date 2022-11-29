Two affordable rental housing projects in Norcross are getting state tax credits to spur their development.
City officials announced the projects, which are being developed by Walton Communities and Blue Ridge Atlantic Development, are among 28 projects around the state that will receive $27.98 million in 9% Housing Tax Credits from the the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to build or preserve 28 affordable rental housing developments.
Walton Communities and Blue Ridge Atlantic Development each received $1.15 million in tax credits.
“The City of Norcross is so excited for the opportunity to provide additional affordable housing to our local community," Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said in a statement. "We take pride in providing the support, resources and access so everyone has a place to call home.”
Walton Communities is working with the Norcross Housing Authority to redevelop an existing NHA property into a 90-unit apartment community on Reeves Street, which is off Mitchell Road. Meanwhile, Blue Ridge Atlantic Development plans to build 70 apartments for seniors and veterans behind storefronts located at the corner of Buford highway and Beaver Ruin Road.
Officials said the tax credit awards for the 28 projects announced by Georgia DCA is expected to generate about $360 million in private equity contributions to fund the construction or rehabilitation of 1,688 affordable housing units for low- and moderate-income Georgians who earn less than 80% of the Area Median Income.
“Collectively, these developments will provide housing that is safe and affordable for thousands of Georgians,” DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn said. “The public-private partnerships made possible through this program are instrumental in the effort to address housing affordability for Georgia families, our work force and our seniors.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
