Gwinnett County firefighters are working to recover the bodies of two people who died after a tree fell on their home on West Garner Street in Buford.

Capt. Tommy Rutledge said the tree fell over the bed, where two adults were located and pinned them in the bed. Members of the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Technical Rescue Crew are working to come up with a way to get the tree out of the home so the bodies can be recovered.

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Zeta causes damage in Gwinnett County

Tropical Storm Zeta hit Gwinnett County hard early Thursday morning, downing trees and power lines around the county. 

These photos were submitted by Daily Post readers, showing the damage around the county.

