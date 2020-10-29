Gwinnett County firefighters are working to recover the bodies of two people who died after a tree fell on their home on West Garner Street in Buford.
Capt. Tommy Rutledge said the tree fell over the bed, where two adults were located and pinned them in the bed. Members of the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Technical Rescue Crew are working to come up with a way to get the tree out of the home so the bodies can be recovered.
Tropical Storm Zeta left its mark on Gwinnett County, leaving downed trees and power lines a…
