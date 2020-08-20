A Gwinnett County police officer is on administrative leave pending an investigation into an incident that involved the officer, who is White, cursing at and using a TASER on a Black woman during an arrest in the Loganville area.
Video of the incident surfaced on the Everything Georgia Twitter account on Thursday and quickly went viral. Within five hours, more than 6,000 people shared the video.
Gwinnett police said they are looking into the actions of the officer, whose name they did not release, during the incident
"The police department takes all use of force seriously," Gwinnett Police Cpl. Collin Flynn said in a statement. "All use of force cases are administratively reviewed through the chain of command. An investigation into this incident is being conducted. The officer has been placed in an administrative role pending the outcome of the internal investigation."
Flynn said the officer was responding to a call about two people who allegedly had thrown a bottle at a car and threatened a woman and 9-year-old child inside the vehicle. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Summit Creek Way in Loganville.
"The incident of the bottle being thrown was captured on surveillance video," police said in a statement. "That video shows a woman come and retrieve the bottle from the yard before police arrived. The complainant directed the officer to the house where she believed the suspects were staying.
"When the officer went to the house, he immediately recognized one of the women on the front porch from the video surveillance. He attempted to speak with her about the incident but was unable to do so because the defendant in this case, Kyndesia Smith, began yelling at him."
Gwinnett County officer is under fire after arresting a woman for "TALKING TO LOUD" on her own front porch.pic.twitter.com/Fhg58RUAas— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 20, 2020
The video circulating Twitter shows the officer arguing with Smith on a porch, which she told the officer was part of her home. Someone can be heard shouting "Black lives matter" in the background.
"I'm not going nowhere," Smith told the officer. "It doesn't matter. You're on our property. We did not call you."
The officer responded by saying, "Do you want to go to jail?"
"I'm not going anywhere," Smith told him.
"Turn around," the officer then said to her in response.
Smith then pulled away from the officer and said, "I'm not resisting. You're not touching me," before she moved behind a chair that another woman was sitting in.
The officer then walked around to the right side of the chair and grabbed Smith and began pulling on her arm. That caused the woman who was sitting down to be knocked out of her chair as it was flipped over during the scuffle.
Smith then pulled away from him and he began shouting, "Get on the ground. Get on the (expletive) ground. Get on the ground right now."
He then used the TASER on Smith, which caused her to fall backward into a bush. Standing over her, he then began repeatedly shouting "turn over right now" at her before he began turning her on her stomach to arrest her.
The video ends as she began to say something to the officer.
Flynn said the officer in the video responded to Smith yelling at him by issuing a warning.
"The officer responded by yelling back and told Smith that if she did not let him do his job he would place her under arrest," Flynn said. "After several warnings, the officer told Smith that she was under arrest. Smith resisted a lawful command and refused to be placed in handcuffs.
"After refusing to be placed in handcuffs, she was warned that she would be tased. After she resisted the officer’s commands she was tased and placed in handcuffs. After she was placed in handcuffs she kicked the officer and continued to be uncooperative."
Just do what your told for God's sake and none of this ever happens.Start acting like a jerk, get treated like one...
No respect at all for those that protect them yet they are the first to call when they need help.
