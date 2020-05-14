GCPS ISC_Gwinnett Schools file photo

Gwinnett County Public Schools announced 20 of its students have been offered appointments to attend one of the nation's five military service academies.

Nearly two dozen Gwinnett County Public Schools students have received appointments to attend one of the nation’s five military service academies.

The school system announced this week that 20 of its students were offered appointments to attend a service academy. The schools include the U.S. Naval, Military, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine academies.

The appointments come with a combined total of more than $7.5 million in scholarship money.

Brookwood and Peachtree Ridge High Schools each had four appointments apiece, the largest number for any school in the district this year. They were followed by Mill Creek High School and the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, which each had three students receive appointments.

Students who attend the academies receive a free, four-year education, but must give a commitment to serve active military duty after graduation. In order to be considered for an appointment, students had to receive a nomination by their U.S. senator or U.S. representative and had to meet high educational and extracurricular standards. They also had to meet requirements for medical fitness and physical aptitude.

The students who were offered appointments included:

Brookwood High School

Aidan Perkins (graduated in December 2019) — U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Army)

Natalie Chavez — U.S. Air Force Academy

Jacquelyn Gwynn — U.S. Naval Academy

Jordan Parks — U.S. Air Force Academy

Dacula High School

Brinley Rawson — U.S. Air Force Academy

Duluth High School

Thai Hoa Nguyen — U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Army)

GIVE Center West

Julian Ortiz — U.S. Naval Academy

Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology

Jay Ho — U.S. Naval Academy

Keillan Laurenceau — U.S. Air Force Academy

Jonathan Purvis — U.S. Naval Academy

Mill Creek High School

Bryanne Buchanan-Cummings — U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Joseph Palchevskiy — U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Army)

Madison Park — U.S. Naval Academy

North Gwinnett High School

Sebastien Thomas — U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Army)

Peachtree Ridge High School

Matthew Adoghe — U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Army)

Noah Choi — U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Corey Collins — U.S. Air Force Academy

Albert Jang — U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Army)

South Gwinnett High School

Antonio Johnson — U.S. Air Force Academy

Elijah Rose — U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

