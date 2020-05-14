Nearly two dozen Gwinnett County Public Schools students have received appointments to attend one of the nation’s five military service academies.
The school system announced this week that 20 of its students were offered appointments to attend a service academy. The schools include the U.S. Naval, Military, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine academies.
The appointments come with a combined total of more than $7.5 million in scholarship money.
Brookwood and Peachtree Ridge High Schools each had four appointments apiece, the largest number for any school in the district this year. They were followed by Mill Creek High School and the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, which each had three students receive appointments.
Students who attend the academies receive a free, four-year education, but must give a commitment to serve active military duty after graduation. In order to be considered for an appointment, students had to receive a nomination by their U.S. senator or U.S. representative and had to meet high educational and extracurricular standards. They also had to meet requirements for medical fitness and physical aptitude.
The students who were offered appointments included:
Brookwood High School
Aidan Perkins (graduated in December 2019) — U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Army)
Natalie Chavez — U.S. Air Force Academy
Jacquelyn Gwynn — U.S. Naval Academy
Jordan Parks — U.S. Air Force Academy
Dacula High School
Brinley Rawson — U.S. Air Force Academy
Duluth High School
Thai Hoa Nguyen — U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Army)
GIVE Center West
Julian Ortiz — U.S. Naval Academy
Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
Jay Ho — U.S. Naval Academy
Keillan Laurenceau — U.S. Air Force Academy
Jonathan Purvis — U.S. Naval Academy
Mill Creek High School
Bryanne Buchanan-Cummings — U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Joseph Palchevskiy — U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Army)
Madison Park — U.S. Naval Academy
North Gwinnett High School
Sebastien Thomas — U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Army)
Peachtree Ridge High School
Matthew Adoghe — U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Army)
Noah Choi — U.S. Coast Guard Academy
Corey Collins — U.S. Air Force Academy
Albert Jang — U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Army)
South Gwinnett High School
Antonio Johnson — U.S. Air Force Academy
Elijah Rose — U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.