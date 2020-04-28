According to new numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has added 325 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease and 20 deaths since Monday night at 10 p.m..
The state's death toll from the disease is now 1,020 as of noon Tuesday. At noon, there have been 24,551 total COVID-19 cases reported.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 4,778 hospitalizations and 1,082 cases where the patient was admitted to the ICU.. There have been 127,169 tests administered at this time.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced during a press conference held Monday that the Georgia Department of Public Health's web site will now report numbers in real time instead of twice daily updates it had been posting.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who got COVID-19 but later recovered.
Fulton County continues to have the most cases in Georgia, 2,707 cases and 106 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest case totals, Fulton is followed by:
• DeKalb (1,883 cases, 44 deaths)
• Gwinnett (1,573 cases, 54 deaths)
• Cobb (1,507 cases, 80 deaths)
• Dougherty (1,491 cases, 114 deaths)
Hall County is next with 1,124 cases and 15 deaths.
For access to cases and death totals by county, as well as more data from the Georgia Department of Health, CLICK HERE.
