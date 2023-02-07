Gwinnett firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a bystander's report of a house fire on the 300 block of Sir Gregory Manor in Lawreneville.
The 911 call came at 6:56 a.m. and the caller told dispatchers that the house was on fire and flames were coming from the carport.
"Upon arrival, crews found a working fire at a single-story residence on a basement; flames were engulfing the structure. While investigating, firefighters found extensive fire involvement from the carport into much of the home," said Firemedic Senior Jessica Joiner, who is the Assistant Public Information Officer for Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.
Joiner said crews deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the flames. Searches of the structure revealed the home to be clear of occupants, although two cats were unable to escape the flames and were found by crews.
According to fire officials, firefighters did find structural instability in the floor system, but crews were able search the tenable areas of the home. Firefighters ensured all fire was extinguished in the structure and ventilated until the home was cleared of all smoke.
"Once the fire was controlled, extensive fire damage to the carport, kitchen, and main floor was found. There was also significant water, smoke, and fire damage to the basement of the home," Joiner said. "Two occupants of the home were transported by medical crews to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. One other occupant was assessed and released by medical providers on the scene."
According to one of the occupants, she was drinking coffee, opened the door to the carport and was overcome by smoke and flames. At the time of the fire, there were five occupants at home and they were able to escape from the burning structure.
The owner stated there were no working fire alarms present in the house, however, a bystander did say they heard audible fire alarms at the time of the fire.
The five adults were displaced due to the fire and American Red Cross assistance was requested and will be assisting the occupants during repairs.
Fire Investigators determined the origin was located in the carport, smoking material was found in the area. Investigators stated the fire was accidental.
