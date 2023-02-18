The Tuesday Morning store at the Presidential Commons shopping center in Snellville is shown in this Google Street View image. The store is one of two in Gwinnett County — and 12 overall in Georgia — that are slated for closure.
Two Tuesday Morning stores in Gwinnett County, located in Buford and Snellville, are among the 12 Georgia stores that the home decor retailer plans to close soon as it goes through bankruptcy proceedings.
The news of the stores slated for closure comes on the heels of Tuesday Morning's bankruptcy filing on Tuesday. The chain plans to close about 264 of its 464 stores as part of a restructuring, claiming the stores slated to be shut down are in "unprofitable locations," according to bankruptcy documents.
The Mall of Georgia store located at 1999 Mall of Georgia Boulevard in Buford and the Presidential Commons store located at 1708 Scenic Highway in Snellville are among the stores slated to close. Tuesday Morning officials have not announced specific closing dates for either location, but going out of business sales have already begun, according to the chain's website.
The other stores in Georgia that are slated to close are located in Athens, Atlanta, Roswell, Milton, Marietta, Tucker, Dalton, Dawsonville, Warner Robbins and Savannah.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
