Gwinnett County ‘I Voted/Yo Vote’ stickers are spread out on a table for voters who cast their ballots in Georgia’s partisan primary and nonpartisan election at the First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville polling location in May. Tuesday is the deadline for people to register to vote if they are not already registered and want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County residents who have not registered to vote and want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 general election don’t have much time left to do so.

Tuesday is the state’s voter registration for the general election, as well as the Dec. 6 runoff, for state and local offices. The registration application and required prof of residency documents must be received by the Gwinnett elections and registrations office by that deadline.