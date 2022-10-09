Gwinnett County ‘I Voted/Yo Vote’ stickers are spread out on a table for voters who cast their ballots in Georgia’s partisan primary and nonpartisan election at the First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville polling location in May. Tuesday is the deadline for people to register to vote if they are not already registered and want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
Gwinnett County residents who have not registered to vote and want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 general election don’t have much time left to do so.
Tuesday is the state’s voter registration for the general election, as well as the Dec. 6 runoff, for state and local offices. The registration application and required prof of residency documents must be received by the Gwinnett elections and registrations office by that deadline.
Voter registration applicants must show one form of proof of residence. Acceptable forms of residence include a copy of a current, valid photo ID, a copy of a current utility bill, a bank statement, government check, a paycheck or other government documents that show the applicants name and address.
“You are exempt from this requirement if you are entitled to vote by absentee ballot under the Uniform and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, or if you provide your Georgia driver’s license/ID number (or the last four digits of your social security number if you do not have a driver’s license/ID) on this form and your identifying information is verified with a state database,” Gwinnett elections officials said on the county’s website.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
