A Tucker resident recently celebrated a big milestone — 104 years of life.
Harriet Krause, who lives at Atria Park of Tucker, celebrated her birthday twice last month, once in the Blue Ridge Mountains with family and again late last month at the assisted living facility.
Born July 6, 1915 in Wisconsin, Krause only moved to Tucker in 2012, to live with her daughter. Last year, she made another move, to Atria Park.
“(She) has been a joy to the residents and employees here,” said Atria Park’s Engage Life Director Sharon Samuels. “Harriet participates in exercise classes daily and her friends and daughter visit her weekly to play card games and spend time with her. She is beautiful, quick witted, stylish — everything always matches from the earrings down to the shoes — funny and sweet.”
Growing up in Wisconsin, Krause fondly remembers that her father was the first in the neighborhood to have a radio and a Model-T Ford.
“That car was put to good use,” Krause said. “It sometimes took a while to get it going because of a hand crank starter, but once it was launched, boy could it fly, going 35 miles per hour at top speed.”
When Krause began school, it was only a one-room building made of wood, though when she was in third grade, a new brick school was built with a number of classrooms.
While Krause was always a strong student, when the Depression hit, her father could only afford to send her two brothers to college.
“He said it was more important for them to get more schooling because they would be the wage earners in their families,” Krause said. “So, I had a change of course although I always hated subjects like bookkeeping, typing and shorthand. However, it was in God’s plan for me, because I made use of this training the rest of my life.”
Krause married her husband, Al, in 1937. Though he noticed her from the balcony at church when she was 14 years old, the two married when Krause was 22.
“Al worked in public office as an elected official, and we had three daughters,” Krause said. “Soon Al’s job took us from Wisconsin to Illinois. After several years, Al became ill and was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver only 10 days before his death at the age of 65.”
At that point, Krause was working as a private secretary to the chairman of the state Republican party in Springfield, Illinois, which gave her the opportunity to meet presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon and both George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush.
“After retiring from the state capitol, I became the church secretary where I worked for eight years,” Krause said. “My three daughters have given me eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.”
Krause said she’s lived a long and fulfilling life, and her future hopes are to travel, continue reading, live a God-pleasing life and enjoying time with her family, friends and neighbors at Atria Park of Tucker.
“All this one day at a time until I go to my heavenly home,” Krause said.