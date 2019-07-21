Truth’s Community Clinic in Lawrenceville announced this past week that it is getting some help from the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation to provide health care to the community.
Clinic officials said they received a $60,000 grant from the foundation to obtain pharmacy supplies, cover operating expenses and cover costs for referring patients to medical specialists. Among the items to be purchased are asthma inhalers, which the clinic — which provides medical services to low-income residents in eastern Gwinnett — is obtaining in memory of a 39-year-old woman who was a patient at the clinic and died from asthma issues last year.
“This generous grant will allow us to expand our efforts to reach a struggling patient population,” Clinic Director Scarlett Rigsby said. “Poverty and illness are inextricably linked, and low-income patients suffer disproportionately.
“We are grateful to the foundation for supporting our mission to provide compassionate and quality care to those who otherwise would not be able to afford it. This is an investment in both the health of individuals and the health of our community.”