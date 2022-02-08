A state senator from Butts County who is running — with former President Donald Trump's endorsement — for lieutenant governor has called for state investigation of Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairwoman Tarece Johnson as well as the district's curriculum.
Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, sent the letter to the State Board of Education last week. The letter mostly targets Johnson, mainly over videos she posted on social media. It also targets claims that Critical Race Theory — a subject that has been frequently attacked by Republicans — is being taught in AP courses in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
"The parents, students, teachers, and taxpayers of Gwinnett County deserve to have a full accounting and transparency in this situation, and I am confident that our State Board of Education will afford them that," Jones said in the letter.
Johnson has been a frequent target of critics who have attacked her over social media posts, including videos, since she won the Democratic Party primary for her seat in 2020.
But, Republicans have taken new aim at her since the board chose her to be its chairwoman last month. Even the Republican National Committee's Georgia office put out a statement on her appointment last month.
Now, Jones, who is one of four Republicans who are listed as running for lieutenant governor this year, is weighing in on Johnson.
The senator accused Johnson of making "inflammatory, divisive and highly controversial remarks" on social media calling for an end to "anti-Black capitalism" and attacking systemic prejudices against minorities.
"Now more than ever, our education system needs welcoming role models who can provide guidance and assurance to students of all backgrounds, and Dr. Johnson's actions severely undermine that mission and further divide our students and schools at a time when we need to unite and come together," Jones wrote.
"For this reason, I am asking the Georgia Board of Education to launch a full investigation into Dr. Johnson's statements, implemented policies, and administrative actions — and whether they violate any of the code of conduct policies or other statutes on a county or statewide level. I respectfully ask the Board to evaluate all potential options within its authority to address these situations regarding Dr. Johnson's actions as Chair of the Gwinnett County Board of Education."
In a four-page statement, Johnson said she is a "diversity, equity, and inclusion professional," who teaches about "implicit biases, systemic racism, antisemitism, xenophobia, misogyny, bigotry, micro-aggressions, and anti-Blackness."
She emphasized that she is not a teacher in Gwinnett County Public Schools, however, and that she does not engage in GCPS operations that deal with curriculum.
"As a multicultural educational leader, I advocate for the representation of all races, ethnicities, religions and cultures," Johnson said. "Every child, regardless of race, must know they are seen, heard, respected, valued, and celebrated.
"All children must learn historical facts and understand that their stories and lives matter. All children should experience the joy of their history and also recognize the multifaceted and complicated past. Learning about the past is critical to ensure a better, more equitable future for all people."
But, Jones also brought up an accusation made by a conservative group called Heritage Action that has been circulating what it says is a syllabus for advanced placement classes that references Critical Race Theory. The theory has become an election year issue and targeted by Republican legislators this year.
"The syllabus for the AP Language and AP Research Combination class reads in part: 'Students will bridge the skills from AP Language to AP Research, analyzing the value of using different lenses in social criticism (Critical Race Theory, Feminist, Marxist, Psychoanalytic) to aid their analysis across issues, and the class will discuss how these perspectives apply to the different methods used by research fields.' The syllabus appears to have been since removed from the district's website — but the notion that the largest school district in our state would be surreptitiously injecting such divisive curriculum into our children's classrooms — and then attempting to cover it up — is both egregious and completely unacceptable."
GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts has issued a statement denying that Critical Race Theory is being taught in Gwinnett schools.
GCPS spokeswoman Sloan Roach said the syllabus Jones and Heritage Action have claimed is a GCPS-drafted syllabus was actually written by a teacher "who submitted it to College Board in 2017 as a means of providing evidence that the teacher understood the scope of the course."
Roach also said Watts wants to extend an invitation to Jones to discuss the issue.
"As we have stated, time and time again, CRT is not included in Gwinnett County Public Schools' Academic Knowledge and Skills curriculum or in the state’s curriculum standards which are included in the AKS," Watts said in a statement posted on the district's website. "CRT is not taught in Gwinnett schools.
"That said, recently, Heritage Action shared misinformation with their network, purporting that our school district teaches CRT and that we have taken steps to hide it. That is simply not the truth. I say again… CRT is not in our curriculum and is not taught in our schools."
