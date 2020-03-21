A tractor trailer carrying what appeared to be some type of fruit caused the east and westbound lanes of State Route 316 at Buford Drive to be shut down Saturday after it caught on fire.
Lawrenceville police posted an alert about the shutdown on its Facebook page, along with photos of the truck after the fire was extinguished. What appeared to be bags of fruit were spilling out of the sides of the trailer.
The cab of the truck was severely burned.
