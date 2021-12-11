A truck driver from Gwinnett County was arrested in Pennsylvania this past week on charges that he allegedly murdered a fellow truck driver in a road rage incident in Berkeley County, West Virginia.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Department said Harold Rue, 66, is accused of shooting Hialeah, Fla., resident Reynaldo Gonzalez Mediavilla, 29, on the side of Interstate 81 early Tuesday morning. Rue currently faces one count of murder, but the sheriff's office said he could face additional criminal charges after he is extradited from Pennsylvania.
"The shooting is believed to have occurred after a road rage incident between Rue and another trucker," the sheriff's department said in a statement on Facebook. "The shooting occurred at the 23 mile marker northbound after both truckers pull off onto the shoulder of the interstate. Rue fled the scene after shooting the other trucker and traveled northbound on Interstate 81."
Witnesses provided investigators with information about Rue's vehicle and that information was then shared with law enforcement officials in Maryland and Pennsylvania. Rue was then arrested in Carlisle, Penn., and Berkeley County investigators traveled to Pennsylvania to work with state police to recover evidence from the shooting.
The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown, Md., reported that Rue is a resident of Snellville and that Berkeley County Magistrate Court records show Rue allegedly told police that Mediavilla had been cutting him off on the interstate since he got on it in Virginia.
The newspaper also reported that the court documents alleged that Rue had a sawed-off shotgun with him when the two drivers pulled off on the side of the road. The documents further allege that Rue shot Mediavilla during a physical altercation and took his wallet.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Department is asking for anyone who has additional information about the shooting to call its Criminal Investigations Division at 304-267-7000.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
