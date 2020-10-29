Tropical Storm Zeta left its mark on Gwinnett County, leaving downed trees and power lines across the county Thursday morning.
One of those trees is blocking Interstate 985 South at Buford Drive. The tree blocked all soutbound lanes early this morning, but has been moved to the right shoulder, although there are still lengthy delays.
Gwinnett County police tweeted at 8:30 a.m.: "We have reports of trees down and wires down all over Gwinnett. We are working with DOT crews to clear tree debris but if a power line is impacted we have to close the roadway and wait for a power company crew. Please look for alternate routes and expect delays."
The city of Lawrenceville reported widespread power outages.
"All city crews and additional staff are currently working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible throughout our service area," the city said via Twitter.
The city of Suwanee said that Buford Highway at Suwanee Creek "will be closed all day to clean up tree limbs and debris and fix downed power lines."
Jackson EMC is reporting 50,744 outages across its service area, as Tropical Storm Zeta makes its way through the Georgia. High winds and gusts have caused a significant number of trees and limbs to fall on power lines, resulting in power outages.
Wind speeds of 35-45 mph have been registered in the Jackson EMC service area.
"Linemen will work to restore outages as quickly as conditions and safety procedures allow. Sustained winds may cause outage numbers to climb throughout the day and into the evening," said April Sorrow, vice president of communication for Jackson EMC.
As of 7 a.m., Sorrow reported the following power outages for Jackson EMC:
• Gwinnett 23,027
• Hall 19,972
• Jackson 2,503
• Barrow 1,959
• Lumpkin 1,544
• Banks 1,455
• Madison 115
• Clarke 99
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.