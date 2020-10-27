Gwinnettians can expect some tropical weather on Wednesday and Thursday because of Tropical Storm Zeta, according to the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office.
A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for north and western Georgia, including metro Atlanta late Tuesday afternoon. The watch is set to be in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday.
At the same time, a flash flood watch will be in effect for north and western Georgia from 8 a.m. Wednesday and 8 p.m. Thursday.
The storm is expected to hit Louisiana, possibly as a hurricane early Wednesday morning before swinging northeast, cutting through south Mississippi and central Alabama before north Georgia.
"Sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will be likely across the area starting early Thursday morning and through the afternoon," the National Weather Service said.
The flash flood watch states between two and four inches of rain is expected to fall because of the hurricane, which could lead to flash flooding.
