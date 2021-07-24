Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting which left one person dead and two other people injured at an apartment complex in unincorporated Duluth Friday night.
The shooting occurred at the Parc Shores Apartment Homes complex located at 1122 The Falls Parkway at about 8:30 p.m., according to Master Police Officer Michael Evanko.
One male victim was found dead at the scene from at least one gun shot wound. Two other male victims who had been shot were found in the vicinity and they were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The condition of the two males who were taken to the hospital has not been released by police.
“Homicide detectives are currently investigating, and the Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene,” Evanko said. “Detectives are still working on the timeline of events that led up to the homicide.”
A motive for the shooting has not yet been identified and police have not released the names of the three men who were shot because they are still trying to contact next of kin.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-058098.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
