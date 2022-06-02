On Sunday, May 8, Lilburn resident Doug Freeland began the trip of a lifetime.
Freeland, 63, and about two dozen other cyclists left Manhattan Beach in Southern California for a 49-day pedaling sojourn across the country that is expected to end June 23 in Revere Beach near Boston, where his wife Amy and sons Jonathan and Jacob will be waiting.
The Michigan native said just days before the 3,400-mile trip — which was arranged by the CrossRoads Cycling Adventures — that he’d been a cycling enthusiast in the 1990s and 2000s and decided to return to the road.
“Before we moved to Georgia 12 years ago, I was really into cycling,” said Freeland. “I’d ride in a lot of weekend tours and did the National 24-Hour Challenge five or six times. When we moved here, I put down my bike and began a cheeseburger-and-fried chicken regimen, and I excelled at that.
“When the pandemic hit, I realized I needed to clean up my act, and last summer I got back on the bike. Then I started looking at cross-country tours and I figured I should either go big or go home.”
Unlike fellow cycler (and Berkeley Lake resident) Dan Miller, who in 2021 pedaled solo from Washington State to Maine, Freeland — who called himself “a stay-at-home parent” — will travel with a group, is staying in hotels and is accompanied by two vans, one which carries the riders’ gear and the other (with a mechanic on board) following the group’s last rider.
“Dan did a self-supported tour where he carried his own gear,” said Freeland. “I’m not that courageous. But I was able to pick Dan’s brain about his trip. But as far as camping out every night, I told my wife that I’ll be staying in a hotel with a nice mattress and shower every night.”
The tour — which will include 43 riding days and five rest days, will pass through 15 states, including California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Freeland said he would have liked to go on a more northern swing (and perhaps see family and friends in Michigan) but said “the logistics wouldn’t work.”
There are, however, two locales of great interest for Freeland.
“We’re going to cross the Continental Divide and we’re going to make a stop in Winslow, Arizona, which was mentioned in the Eagles’ song ‘Take it Easy,’” he said.
And Freeland said there were two main reasons for making the trek.
“At 63, I’m not getting any younger,” he quipped. “I took a run at something like this 10 or 12 years ago but I just couldn’t make it work. So I decided to give it another try. When I was in college at Western Michigan, I took a speech class and one of the guys in the class talked about completing a cross-country bike tour the summer before he enrolled. That always stayed with me — it’s a bucket-list kind of thing.”
Freeland’s other reason for hitting the road (and hoping it won’t hit back) concerns his oldest son Jonathan, whom Freeland said is on the autism spectrum. Freeland said that once Jonathan turned 22 years old, he was no longer able to access services provided by the Gwinnett County School District.
“Once they turn 22, kids don’t have a lot of options,” said Freeland.
Jonathan, now 25 and known by family and friends as J.D., spends a portion of his days working at Special Kneads and Treats, a Lawrenceville bakery that employs some 50 special-needs individuals, and at the day program at the Exceptional Foundation of Atlanta in Snellville.
“Jonathan is really involved in both and they’re near and dear to my heart,” said Freeland. “So I’m going to do some fundraising for both.”
Freeland has set up a website (www.cyclingatahigherlevel.com) to raise funds and awareness for Special Kneads and Treats and the Exceptional Foundation. He said 100% of the money raised will go to the two entities. People can also track Freeland’s ride on his website and on his Facebook and Instagram pages.
When asked if he’d set a monetary goal for the trip, Freeland said, “I’d originally started with a goal but I decided that I’d just keep that to myself and try to raise as much money as I can. The fundraising hasn’t taken off yet because there’s not a lot of traction but I think once I get going people will donate.”
He also admitted to the appearance of a few butterflies in his stomach in the days before the ride.
“We had some people say, ‘What you’re doing is really impressive,’” he said. “And I said, ‘Don’t be impressed yet. Like anything else, you prepare as best you can, and I’ve put in a lot of miles. So I feel confident in my preparation and in what I can control. There will be two desert crossings and I’ve never done that. But I think I can handle it.”
