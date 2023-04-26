Trickum Middle School
Photo: Google Street View

A Trickum Middle School student will face disciplinary action and criminal charges after a search for marijuana led to the discovery of an unloaded handgun on Tuesday.

Trickum Principal Ryan Queen told parents that a staff member had raised concerns to administrators that the student had marijuana in their bookbag. The student was then brought to what Queen called a "secure location" so they could be questioned and their bag could be searched.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

