A Trickum Middle School student will face disciplinary action and criminal charges after a search for marijuana led to the discovery of an unloaded handgun on Tuesday.
Trickum Principal Ryan Queen told parents that a staff member had raised concerns to administrators that the student had marijuana in their bookbag. The student was then brought to what Queen called a "secure location" so they could be questioned and their bag could be searched.
Not only did administrators find marijuana, but also the handgun. School police were then contacted.
"In accordance with safety and security protocols, bringing drugs, guns, or other weapons to school is not tolerated," Queen told parents. "It is not only a violation of our student disciplinary code; it is against the law. Rest assured, the student involved will face school disciplinary consequences and criminal charges."
The incident is the latest in a school year that has seen multiple incidents where guns were involved, including a student firing a handgun shortly after classes ended a Shiloh High School in the fall and a Norcross High School student being shot just off campus during school hours.
Those incidents were part of a series of discipline incidents that have plagued Gwinnett schools this year. In the fall, a Grayson High School student cut a classmate with a box cutter during a fight and a Discovery High School student attacked a teacher between classes.
More recently, a Duluth High School student cut a classmate with a knife while a Radloff Middle School student got in trouble for hitting a classmate with a belt and calling her a racial slur. Earlier this month, a Shiloh Middle School student got in trouble for giving drug-laced bottles of soda to classmates.
But, Queen said the incident at Trickum Middle School is an example of the concept of "see something, say something" being put into practice.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff member who came forward and reported their concerns to the administration," the principal said. "This allowed administrators and school police to investigate quickly and avoid a potentially dangerous situation."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.