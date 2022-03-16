The TigerBots are going to Texas.
The Trickum Middle School robotics team – known as the TigerBots – will travel to Houston in April to compete in the 2022 FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics World Championships. The state-champion TigerBots are one of 108 teams competing; there were 24,000 teams from 50 countries in the running.
“I’m really honored to be representing our city and our state,” said robotics team member Michelle Diep, an eighth-grader at Trickum Middle. “We worked really hard and this is something we’ll take with us for the rest of our lives.”
Besides Diep, the nine-member team includes Jaden Ha, Alexander Hernandez, Matthew Ionescu, Dileep Kunnath, Upasana Patel, Caleb Sutton, Justin Taylor and Sophia Yuan. The team’s faculty sponsor is engineering teacher Brian Lucy.
Every year, FIRST introduces the theme and presents students with a scientific, real-world challenge to address the problem and develop solutions. This year’s research theme was “Cargo Connect,” asking students to identify a problem related to the transportation of good or products.
“Robotics teams from around the world are given a research theme, and this year’s theme is Cargo Connect, which focuses on transportation,” Diep said. “We’re all foodies on this team so we all knew we wanted to tackle problems within the transportation of produce. We narrowed it down to foodborne pathogens, which are timely and necessary issues, with recent lettuce and sprouts recalls due to pathogens.
It has been reported that 1.5 million pounds of food are recalled each year because of outbreaks like E. coli, salmonella and listeria.
“We’re focusing on transportation of produce, specifically the food-borne pathogens in produce,” said eighth-grader Caleb Sutton. “Our solution to limit the amount of food-borne pathogens in produce transportation was packing peanuts and bacteriophages. The judges have liked us a lot so far.”
The bacteriophage-powdered packing peanuts only target and kill their specific host bacterium with no negative effect on human health. This solution is organic, sustainable and would be able to kill foodborne pathogens before they arrived at your local market.
“We did a little digging to find alternative solutions to tackle these pathogens,” said Diep. “We knew we wanted to find an inexpensive and safe solution. We came across bacteriophages that are little viruses that target specific bacterial hosts. We learned that it would have no ill effect on human health.”
With their spot in the Robotics World Championships assured, the TigerBots are now in the process of raising money to fund their trip to Houston next month.
“We have a goal of $20,000 to cover our airfare, hotel and meals,” said Diep. “There are nine kids and five coaches, so it will be a pretty significant expense. We’re doing fundraisers and we’re applying for local grants. We’re planning to sell chocolate bars and anything else our peers would like.”
“We raised a couple hundred dollars selling rubber ducks and we recently visited the Lilburn Women’s Club and raised just under $1,000,” Sutton said.
Donations are welcome and greatly appreciated to help pay for the trip. For more information, visit www.gcps-foundation.org/gift-designation/trickum-middle-school-tigerbots/.
