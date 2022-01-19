Sheila Haynes was always athletic, but running was something she came into later than most sports that she got involved in.
Her brother, Terry Dawson, recalled how his sister played softball, soccer and basketball when she was growing up. Basketball, in particular, was her main sport in high school, where she was the starting point guard at DeKalb Christian Academy.
“She didn’t get big into running until, I want to say, after college,” Dawson said.
Haynes, who taught physical education at Trickum Middle School for 18 years, will forever be tied to walking and running, however, after the school dedicated its walking track in her honor on Tuesday. The dedication followed a vote by the Gwinnett County Board of Education last summer to approve a request from Trickum officials to name the track in Haynes’ honor.
Haynes died from breast cancer in December 2020 when she was 48.
“She was certainly a staple of the faculty and the community,” Trickum Principal Ryan Queen said. “Certainly, as you heard here today, in regards to their stories, they tended to center around running. She was certainly the running expert on campus and connected with a lot of folks through that activity.”
Several members of her family attended the ceremony, including her son, Ben.
Her son and her brother pulled the curtain back to reveal the sign recognizing the trail as the Sheila Haynes Memorial Walking Path.
“It’s awesome just knowing her legacy will live on and to know how much of an impact she made on her students,” Dawson said after the ceremony.
Even though Sheila Haynes did not get into running until she was an adult, it became the athletic activity she enjoyed more than anything else.
Dawson said his sister became an avid runner. She tried to get him into it as well, and was successful until an injury sidelined him.
But, for Sheila, running was a part of her daily routine.
“That was her passion,” her brother said. “She would go running before she would do anything else. If she missed a run, it just threw her all out of whack. She was very big into health and fitness.”
One of Haynes’ fellow teachers, Andy Paulson, is also a fellow runner and they both began teaching at Trickum in 2001. They often talked about various races they ran in.
Before Trickum moved to its current location in the mid-2000s, Paulson and Haynes would run wherever they could — including sidewalks and driveways — at the school’s old location.
“One of the first thing we realized (after Trickum moved) was having this space was just wonderful,” Paulson said. “And also, pretty quickly, enough people who do running and walking realize that if you go three-tenths around here and then around the building and back down, this is one-mile distance here approximately.
“I have memories from a number of years of sitting in my classroom early in the morning, working on something, and there’d go Sheila running past my classroom window ... I was jealous of her dedication to be able to do that.”
Paulson also recalled Haynes participating in 5K runs to raise funds to pave the walking trail, which was originally a gravel path, as well as seeing her walk with students around the track and the school.
Judy France, who teaches health at Trickum, recalled taking Haynes to doctor’s appointments at the Cancer Centers of America campus in Newnan in November 2020. It was the last time that she saw Haynes before her death.
France said Haynes had not been feeling well that day, but was determined to not use a wheelchair while she was at the hospital.
“When it as time to go to the oncologist, I asked her if I could push her in a wheelchair,” France said. “She was having a hard time getting around and she was still nauseous, but you know what she told me? She was not about to sit in that wheelchair and let me push her. There was no way.
“At the end of the appointment with the oncologist, the doctor insisted that she ride in a wheelchair up to the chemotherapy floor. Luckily for me, the doctor sent a nurse with a wheelchair who then took us up to the chemotherapy floor. Needless to say, I was so happy the nurse was taking care of the wheelchair pushing so I didn’t have to face the wrath of Sheila.”
Dawson said his sister would enjoy seeing her memory honored with the walking track being named for her.
“I think she’s up in heaven smiling down,” her brother said.
