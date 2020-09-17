Gwinnett firefighters responded to several calls about trees falling on houses and apartments in the county as storms moved through the area on Thursday.
The first incident involved a large tree falling against a building in an apartment complex located on the 700 block of Wynhollow Trace in Norcross. Firefighters arrived at the 6:48 a.m. to find the tree had fallen against a building and punctured the roof of an apartment unit.
"There was no major structural damage," Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. "Occupants were home asleep at the time and no injuries were reported."
Crews were then called to a home on the 800 block of Eagle Creek Court in Lawrenceville at 7:40 a.m. A large pine tree had punctured the roof of the home.
"There was no major structural damage, but the tree did penetrate the roof and ceiling in a few areas of the home," Rutledge said. "Three people were home at the time and no injuries were reported."
And then, firefighters were called to a home on the 1500 block of Rock Springs Road in unincorporated Buford at 9:21 a.m. A large pine tree had fallen on the house and caused what Rutledge called "substantial damage" to the left corner of the house.
Rutledge said a woman was home at the time, but was not injured.
