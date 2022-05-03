Country music stars Travis Tritt and Chris Janson will come to the Gas South Arena in Duluth as part of their upcoming fall tour.
The Can’t Miss Tour will come to Gwinnett on Nov. 19. It is one of 14 stops on the tour that were announced on Tuesday, although additional tour dates are expected to be announced later.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
“I’m really looking forward to the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris this Fall,” Tritt said. “Our high-energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained.”
Janson added, “Excited to be out touring with one of my favorites. It’s gonna be a rowdy fall, and I’m looking forward to it!”
The concert in Duluth will be a homecoming of sorts for Tritt, who grew up in east Cobb County, as it is the only Georgia date announced for the tour so far.
Tritt has sold more than 30 million albums in his career. He has also received two Grammy Awards; four CMA Awards, including the CMA Horizon Award that is now known as the New Artist Award; a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist; and an invitation to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
His hits include: “Help Me Hold On”; “Anymore”; “Can I Trust You with My Heart”; “Foolish Pride”; “Best of Intentions”; “I’m Gonna Be Somebody”; “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde”; “Here’s A Quarter”; and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.”
Meanwhile, Janson is a platinum-selling American Country Music Award-winner whose hits include “Drunk Girl” and “Buy Me A Boat.” He just released his fourth album, “All In,” which include the song, “Things You Can’t Live Without,” which Tritt is featured on.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
