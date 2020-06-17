Buford Highway, just north of Pleasant Hill Road, reopened Wednesday around noon after a train with mixed cargo derailed and caused major traffic delays near downtown Duluth.
The conductor of the train, engineer and a truck driver were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries for further evaluation. A concerned citizen also sustained a minor injury while attempting to help.
Gwinnett County firefighters and multiple agencies responded to the 3600 block of Buford Highway NW at 9:25 a.m., where approximately 20-23 railcars derailed.
Donald Strother, a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Fire Department, said the railcars jumped the tracks after hitting a truck that was on the tracks.
While officials said two of the derailed railcars carried HAZMAT materials, the HAZMAT team confirmed there were no spills. A diesel fuel leak from one of the locomotives was contained to the railroad right of way.
No immediate or long-term hazards were identified, nor any threats to the surrounding community or the environment.
Norfolk Southern Corporation arrived at the scene, assessed the situation and began implementing plans for cleanup operations. The derailed train was removed throughout the day.
