Gwinnett County officials announced they will shift traffic on Spalding Drive in Peachtree Corners on Tuesday as part of the work to widen part of the road.
The traffic shift will occur betweenHolcomb Bridge Road and Winters Chapel Road, which is the entire length of the widening project. County officials said drivers will be directed by flaggers to help them travel through the construction area safely.
The county is working with state officials as well as the cities of Peachtree Corners and Sandy Springs on the widening project. The county's portion of the project is being paid for with money from the 2014 and 2017 special purpose local option sales taxes.
"Multiple jurisdictions are working on the project to widen Spalding Drive to four lanes with a center lane," county officials said in a statement. "Along with the widening, the project includes the replacement of the existing bridge over Crooked Creek with a new bridge and addition of sidewalks and a multi-use path on Spalding Drive. Curb and gutter and associated drainage improvements also will be installed."
