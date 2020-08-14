An overpass bridge that is part of a new interchange at state routes 81 and 316 in Barrow County is set to open to traffic later this month.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said its construction partners will shift traffic to the new highway 81 overpass bridge over highway 316 on Aug. 24. Construction is still taking place at the interchange, but GDOT officials have released details about how traffic will work once the shift takes place.
"Traffic headed east towards Athens will be able to utilize entrance and exit ramps," state transportation officials said. "Two additional ramps are going to be constructed in the next 30 days. Westbound traffic wishing to travel to Atlanta, will be detoured by way of the SR 81 overpass bridge and then to Carl Bethlehem Road to access State Route 316 once again."
The $27 million full diamond urban interchange at state routes 81 and 316 is part of an ongoing effort to convert 316 to a limited access highway from Gwinnett County to Athens.
Several intersections on the highway in Gwinnett County have already been converted to interchanges with more intersections in the county also slated to undergo conversions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.