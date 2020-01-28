Gwinnett County police said traffic lights and power are out at two busy Peachtree Corners intersections.
Police said lights are out at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Holcomb Bridge Road as well as Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
Police said work crews are headed to both locations and there is no ETA for restoring service.
Traffic lights and power are out Peachtree Pkwy and Holcomb Bridge. The lights are also out at Jimmy Carter Blvd and Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Work crews are headed to both locations but there is no ETA for when service will be restored. pic.twitter.com/OTeiw0Jc97— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 28, 2020
