Traffic between Briscoe Field and the Infinite Energy Center will be impacted by President Joe Biden's visit on Thursday, based on an itinerary released by the White House.
Biden's Georgia trip is expected to include a visit to former President Jimmy Carter in Plains early Thursday afternoon. Biden is then expected to fly to Briscoe Field at Gwinnett County Airport in Lawrenceville, where he is expected to arrive shortly before 4 p.m.
Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, will then travel to the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth for a drive-in rally. The president and first lady are expected to leave the center to travel back to Briscoe Field at about 6:40 p.m. They will then fly to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta before heading back to Washington D.C.
The route the president and first lady will take between Briscoe Field and the Infinite Energy Center has not been released, but it is likely that traffic on State Route 316, which runs alongside the airport, will be affected by the president's visit.
