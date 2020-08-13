Be forewarned. It would be a good idea to avoid State Bridge Road/Pleasant Hill Road from Medlock Bridge to Peachtree Industrial Blvd. this weekend.
A pedestrian bridge is being installed over the Chattahoochee River, and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Friday at 4 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 17 at 7 a.m. The reduced lanes will run from Camden Way in Johns Creek to Plantation Trace in Duluth.
