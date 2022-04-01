A Georgia State Patrol spokesperson said a tractor trailer that overturned and shut down Interstate 85 south for a couple of hours on Friday afternoon did so after colliding with a Georgia Department of Safety vehicle.
Shortly before 6 p.m., all lanes were re-opened on Interstate 85 southbound at the I-985 split after a tractor trailer overturned just before the Lawrenceville-Suwanee exit, according to footage from Georgia Department of Transportation cameras. The Georgia State Patrol is working the scene and cameras appeared to show the wreck had been moved onto the shoulder of the interstate.
GSP spokesperson Konswello Monroe said the accident happened at about 2:06 p.m. as a Department of Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Department officer was coming onto I-85 near Mile Marker 113.
The officer was trying to help another officer who had been trying to stop a motorcycle which was being driven recklessly.
"The preliminary investigation shows that the MCCD Officer impacted with a tractor trailer in the fourth lane from the concrete median," Monroe said. "The trailer overturned and caught fire. There were minor injuries sustained by both drivers."
Although lanes had begun to reopen by 4 p.m., Gwinnett police and the Georgia Department of Transportation are telling motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route. The 511Ga website showed I-85's southbound lanes were backed up to Flowery Branch Road as of 4 p.m., but much of those backups had been cleared by 4:30 p.m., with the backups only stretching to the Gravel Springs Road area at that time.
I-985 south also had some delays near I-85 as of 4:30 p.m.
"There is a major accident southbound I-85 at I-985, Georgia DOT officials said on the 511Ga App and website. "Emergency responders are on scene. No estimated time of clearance has been given. All motorists traveling southbound are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid extreme delays. For more information, please continue to check the website www.511ga.org or call 511."
Monroe said accident is still under investigation and a crash report has not been completed.
