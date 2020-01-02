A tractor trailer overturned in the parking lot of a Norcross QuikTrip at Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Brook Hollow Parkway Thursday morning.
Norcross police said officers responded to the accident at 7:10 a.m. before turning over the investigation to Georgia State Patrol.
Georgia State Patrol said the tractor-trailer was traveling west on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, approaching the intersection with Brook Hollow Parkway. Traffic was stopped on Jimmy Carter for a traffic signal, a GSP spokesperson said.
The tractor-trailer struck at least two vehicles on Jimmy Carter Boulevard before traveling off the roadway, down an embankment and into the parking lot of a QuikTrip gas station. The tractor-trailer traveled down the embankment, overturned and struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot as it came to final rest.
Georgia State patrol said 10 vehicles were involved in this incident. Injuries were reported at the time of the investigation, but the severity of the injuries were unknown.
Georgia Department of Transportation reported at approximately 9 a.m. that one lane on Jimmy Carter Boulevard was blocked and expected to be cleared after 10 a.m. GDOT reported there were seven cars involved in the accident.