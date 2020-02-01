Gwinnett firefighters are on the scene of a massive tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 85 northbound near Jimmy Carter Blvd. that has shut down the interstate in both directions.
Gwinnett police said the tractor-trailer caught fire during a crash. Officials say I-85 will be shut down at the DeKalb County line until further notice.
