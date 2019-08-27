Snellville Police said a 76-year-old tractor trailer driver was killed in an accident Tuesday On West Main Street near Knollwood Drive.
Investigators said William Turnage of Columbus was driving his truck when the weight of his load shifted, and crashed through the cab of the truck. Turnage's vehicle was the only one involved in the accident and he was the only occupant of the tractor trailer.
Police announced West Main Street eastbound lanes were closed at noon, but have not notified the public the lanes have reopened.
"The investigation is still on-going and no additional details will be provided at this time," a statement said.