GCPS ISC_Gwinnett Schools file photo
File Photo

Several organizations will team up on Monday night for a community conversation focused on a unified approach to ensure Gwinnett County school are safe.

The CommUNITY town hall and panels will take place at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.