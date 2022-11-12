Several organizations will team up on Monday night for a community conversation focused on a unified approach to ensure Gwinnett County school are safe.
The CommUNITY town hall and panels will take place at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
"This student-led, multilingual town hall is hosted in strategic collaboration with parents and caregivers, teachers and community organizations," organizers said in a press release.
"Parents, caregivers, families, students, teachers, organizations and others are encouraged to attend this event to listen and/or share their experiences, concerns, and provide feedback on GCPS and Gwinnett County."
Community tables will take place from 5 until 6 p.m., and the remainder of the event will last from 6 until 8 p.m. There will be a one-hour town hall during the event with community members given two minutes to speak. After that, there will be student and adult community panels.
Students from Brookwood High School, Central Gwinnett High School, Shiloh High School and South Gwinnett High School are expected to participate in the event as panelists.
Parents, teachers, District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson, Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts and other GCPS officials are expected to participate in the event as well.
"This multilingual and multicultural event is focused on ways to move forward together as one united community to ensure the safety and security of each and every person who resides in Gwinnett and attends GCPS," organizers said.
"We believe that in order to ensure belonging, people must feel safe, cared for, and secure. We are calling for unity in our community to address the issues that impact our quality of life and future."
Eleven organizations and three mental health providers are set to participate in the event.
The organizations include Boys & Girls Club, CHATT Outreach, Diamond in the Rough, Elite Traveling Tutors, Future Men of Distinction, Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice, Gwinnett County Government, Gwinnett NAACP, Gwinnett SToPP, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition (GYJC) and the Liberation Learning Lab.
The mental health providers include Mindful Works Counseling Services, Viewpoint Health and Hope Anger Management.
Public Servant Partners who are helping wih the event include Austin-Gatson, Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairwoman Tarece Johnson, state Sen. Nikki Merritt and Snellville City Councilwoman Solange Destange.
Sponsors for the event include African American Culture & Arts Festival, Chik-Fil-A, Gwinnett County Public Schools, Gwinnett NAACP, Gwinnett SToPP, Gwinnett Justice & Administration Center, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition and Liberation Learning Lab.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
