The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the metro Atlanta area that will remain in effect until 4 p.m.
The watch affects several metro Atlanta counties, as well as other northern and central Georgia communities, as thunderstorms move through the area.
Wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail that could be as large as ping pong balls are possible in addition to the threat of tornadoes, according to the weather service.
