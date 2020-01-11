Gwinnett County is one of several Georgia counties that has been placed under a tornado watch by the National Weather Service.
The watch was announced at 1:40 p.m. and will remain in effect until 9 p.m. That came on the heels of a wind advisory issued for the area Saturday morning. In that advisory, the National Weather Service urged residents to be prepared for 15 mph to 25 mph winds from the south with gusts up to 35 mph.
A graphic released by the National Weather Service for the tornado watch, however, indicated gusts could go as high as 75 mph. Small, marble-sized hail is also possible and the threat of a few tornadoes is "likely."
When the wind advisory was issued, homeowners were urged to secure outdoor items and drivers were told to use caution on the roads.
Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta is tracking a line of severe weather traveling east into Georgia from Alabama. Severe storms are forecast to move through metro Atlanta late Saturday afternoon, into the evening, according to the TV station.
In addition to Gwinnett, other counties in the tornado watch area include: Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Hall, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Lumpkin, Marion, Meriwether, Murray, Muscogee, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Stewart, Talbot, Towns, Troup, Union, Walker, Webster, White and Whitfield.
