The National Weather Service issued severe weather warnings to Gwinnett County on Thursday morning including a Tornado Warning.
The warning issued in parts of Lawrenceville, Braselton and Winder expired at 8:45 a.m.
Gwinnett County Public Schools activated severe weather protocols on Thursday morning as a precaution. Students returned to normal schedules after the "all-clear" was given.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning to several northern Georgia counties on Thursday morning, including Gwinnett County.
The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 2 p.m. on Thursday. The National Weather Service advises drivers to stay clear of flooded areas.
The National Weather Service said law enforcement and emergency management in several districts reported flash flooding and road closures across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen and flash flooding is already occurring.
Meteorologists said the radar also indicates another round of torrential rainfall moving into the area.
