City of Snellville and Gwinnett County officials, as well as members of Winter Construction, along with The Grove co-developers CASTO and MidCity, gathered on Dec. 2, 2021 for a topping out ceremony for The Grove at Towne Center’s parking garage.
Vertical contruction is now complete on the five-level parking deck which houses 750 parking spaces to be used Grove for all of the site’s offerings including over 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, office and entertainment space, as well as approximately 250 multi-family luxury apartments and the two-story Elizabeth Williams library.
The Grove’s luxury residential apartments will surround the deck on three sides and feature an ornamental glass stair case on the east side that will provide beautiful views of the Elizabeth Williams library as well as the mercantile retail space and Grove Town Green.
“We are continually amazed at the transformation of Snellville’s skyline as construction at The Grove at Towne Center continues,” Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender said. “We are proud of the quality work construction crews have completed at the 750-space parking deck and are looking forward to seeing their work continue as The Grove nears its late 2022 opening date.”
The Grove at Towne Center is a large scale, mixed-use town center property, comprising 18 acres between Oak Road, Wisteria Drive, North Road and Clower Street, in downtown Snellville. The Grove at Towne Center’s first phase is expected for completion in late 2022 and is envisioned to be a place, where community and commerce meet.
