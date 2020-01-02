Thomas Livsey, the unofficial mayor of The Promised Land Community, will host a town hall meeting on Jan. 30 at the Zoar United Methodist Church in Snellville, providing an opportunity for residents to talk to public figures with prominent roles in education and law enforcement or guest speakers who are running for offices.
At the church, located on 3895 Zoar Church Road in Snellville, topics of discussion will be education and crime in the south Gwinnett County area. A flyer invited community members to bring their questions and ideas relating to schools and crime in the south Gwinnett County community.
The event, set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 30, is free to the public.
Guests expected to attend include, J. Alvin Wilbanks, CEO/Superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools, Solicitor General Brian Whiteside, U.S. Congressional candidate for Georgia's 4th District Elaine Amankwah Nietmann and Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department candidate Curtis Clemons.
For more information, call 404-918-4741.