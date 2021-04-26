Golf fans, as well as novices to the sport, have a new place to try out their swings in Gwinnett County.
TopGolf is set to hold the grand opening for its new location at The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford Friday. The entertainment chain gives people, regardless of skill level, a way to play golf in a way that mixtures the old sport with new technology.
Players try to hit balls that have computer chips inside them into holes, and the chips tell a computer how far the ball traveled, which subsection of the hole the ball into and how many points the player earned with the shot.
The new location is TopGolf's third in metro Atlanta — it already has locations in midtown Atlanta and Alpharetta — and has 72 bays players can hit balls from. It also has a location in Augusta.
A maximum of six people can be at a bay and glass barriers have been installed between bays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests are also asked to practice social distancing because of the pandemic.
TopGolf's Buford location employs about 400 associates and 18 managers. It also has upstairs and downstairs bar areas, as well as patio areas for socializing and a chef-driven menu for guests who want a bite to eat while they play or hang out with friends.
The Exchange at Gwinnett is located at the Buford Drive interchange on Interstate 85. TopGolf's street address is 2935 Buford Drive in Buford. It will be open 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
