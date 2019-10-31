Go ahead Gwinnett residents, sleep in for an extra hour Sunday morning. It’s the one day of the year where you get some additional time for rest while you’re snoozing after all.
The extra shut-eye will be due to the end of Daylight Saving Time this weekend, meaning time falls back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. Of course, that means residents will want to change the time on their clocks before they head to bed Saturday night — unless they want their alarm clocks to cheat them out of that extra hour of sleep.
This is also a time to double check smoke alarms around the home.
Traditionally, public safety officials have encouraged homeowners to use the beginning and end of Daylight Saving Time as an opportunity to change out batteries in smoke alarms, and to make sure the devices are functioning properly.