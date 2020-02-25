It's almost time for runners to find their mark, get set and start running up and down a busy Gwinnett County road.
The 26th Annual Run the Reagan will take place Saturday on Ronald Reagan Parkway in Snellville. Online registration is underway, but the fees will increase starting Thursday.
Run the Reagan board chairman Ron Weber said the number of people registered for the race is already looking strong, and organizers expect it to get better in the final days before the event.
"As of (Monday) there were 1,300, which puts us several hundred ahead of last year," Weber said. "Most of the signups come in these last three or four days and we usually get a few hundred on the last day depending on people waiting to see what the weather is going to be like.
"So, we're hoping for 2,000 (participants). We think we're gonna get 2,000. If God gives us a bright, sunny day, then it might be more."
This year's race will raise funds for the Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry, the Lilburn Cooperative Ministry and the Brookwood Schools Foundation. Schools in the Parkview, Central Gwinnett, Shiloh and South Gwinnett clusters will also receive some money based on the number of runners they get signed up.
Runners are also asked to bring non-perishable food items to the race to be donated to the co-ops.
The Run the Reagan includes a timed half-marathon, 10K and 5K as well as an untimed 5K run/walk and 1K fun run. The half-marathon is expected to be the first race run, and it is slated to kick off at 9 a.m.
The registration fees through the end of Wednesday are $55 for the half-marathon, $40 for the 10K, $35 for the timed 5K, $30 for the untimed 5K and $20 for the 1K fun run. The registration fees for each race increase by $5 after Wednesday.
The Run the Reagan is a qualifier for the Peachtree Road Race.
"If you're a racer, it's a great race," Weber said. "We get a lot of talent. I believe we have people from 17 states now that are entering and it's a competitive race ... However, the local attraction — you know, Gwinnett County does not have a lot of featured events and this is one of the few that puts southern Gwinnett County on the map.
"We're just excited about it."
Runners can register online at bit.ly/2wN9EQI, or in person from noon until 8 p.m. Friday at Academy Sports, which is located at 1585 Scenic Highway, or starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the race course starting line, located at the intersection of Ronald Reagan and Presidential parkways.
A family festival with music, food, vendors, inflatables and yard games will also take place along the race route from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
After the races, anyone who wants to stroll along the length of Ronald Reagan Parkway will be allowed to do so until 3 p.m.
Weber said the race's organizers are able to stage the annual event due to partnerships with Gwinnett County and the city of Snellville, as well as a long list of sponsors, including Eastside Medical Center, E.R. Snell Contractors, Canon United Methodist Church, Georgia Power, Mazzawi Family Dentistry, Kroger and Coca-Cola.
Additional information about the race can be found at runthereagan.net/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.