For all of us, 2021 was a challenging year, but exceptional staff and elected officials met the challenges and opportunities head on.
In Lilburn City Park, we built the new Calvin Fitchett pavilion on the site of the old City administration complex, with tables and seating, restrooms, and a green room for performers at city concerts.
The new splash pad will get a full season of use in 2022. We’ll add shade and seating.
Repaving of city streets did not slow down in 2021. SPLOST will continue to fund these improvements in 2022.
Streetscaping in Old Town was planned and funded in 2021. Phase one will be parking, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, landscape plantings, a four way stop at First and Main, and an upgrade to the water main on Railroad Avenue.
Phase two will be streetscape improvements on Railroad Avenue, a road connection from Railroad to First, stormwater improvements, and even more parking.
On the Greenway Trail, we are replacing wooden bridges with durable material that extend the life of the trail up to 75 years.
Signage along the Highway 29 corridor has been enhanced through our partnership with the Lilburn Community Improvement District and the Lilburn Downtown Development Authority. Unique signage into Old Town, which attracts from across the state, is a priority.
The Lilburn Police Department has involved citizens in Neighborhood Watches, Citizen Police Academies, and frequent presentations to civic organizations. Our crime statistics are down as much as 38% over the last five years.
In 2021, Lilburn began to handle the billing of our own property taxes and fees. This will result in better management of records and a cost savings in the long run.
Despite the pandemic, we issued 242 building permits for new homes. We continued critical public safety services from police patrols to municipal court, and code enforcement. Public Works handled its usual heavy workload.
Old Town Lilburn Townhomes has 30 of 55 townhomes completed; another 22 are permitted for construction.
The Cottages at Noble Village senior living community has 38 of 68 units completed; nine more are under construction.
Main Street Townes at Lilburn has 80 Townhomes planned, and 15,000 square feet of commercial endeavors. Building permits for 11 homes facing Main Street, across from City Hall, have been issued.
In 2021, Blackbird Farms Brewery was welcomed; Gloss Car Wash is nearly complete, and there have been major renovations at McDonald’s, Berkmar High and the former Cole’s Service Station.
Across from 1910 Public House is a .77-acre tract that will house three commercial buildings, including a restaurant with rooftop dining.
Our DDA has signed a development agreement to repurpose 57 Railroad Ave., (formerly Builder’s Steel), into a brewery with retail space & food hall.
Moreover, our DDA is reviewing development proposals for 2.73 acres at First & Main that will include a new restaurant.
Station Master’s House at First & Main has been sold to a private developer. We expect plans from them soon to make this a new restaurant.
Despite challenges in 2021 we have carried on making Lilburn a place to thrive and enjoy life.
In January our elected officials, city staff, and our DDA will meet to cast a vision for Lilburn’s future.
Some key projects for 2022 include:
♦ Expansion of Lilburn City Park into a 22-acre, city-owned property currently leased to a concrete plant.
♦ Improving road access between Railroad Avenue and Lawrenceville Highway.
♦ Realignment and signalization of Hood Road at a new entrance for Bryson Park on Lawrenceville Hwy., including a roundabout on the Bryson Park side.
Lilburn’s leaders and involved citizens have great plans for our future. We’re the small town that makes a big difference.
