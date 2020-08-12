Tiffany Porter will be the Democratic nominee this fall in the tax commissioner's race against Republican incumbent Richard Steele.
Porter defeated Regina Carden in the Democratic runoff for the seat on Tuesday by a margin of 56.79% to 43.21%.
The results are unofficial until certified by elections officials.
