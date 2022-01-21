Looking for a special way to celebrate Valentine's Day with your daughter? The North Gwinnett Kiwanis Club has you covered the first weekend in February.
The club's 13th annual Father/Daughter Valentine Dance will be held Feb. 4-5 at Lake Lanier Islands Resort. There will be three dances — one on Friday, Feb. 4 and two on Feb. 5 — and the Cinderella Horse Drawn Carriage also returns.
The club's fundraising event began in 2009 with 188 attendees and has grown into three separate dances over two days.
The first dance is Feb. 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. and there are two dances on Feb. 5 — one from 5 to 7 p.m. and the other from 8 to 10 p.m.
Tickets, which cost $60 per couple, are on sale at www.northgwinnettkiwanis.com. Carriage rides will be available for the first two dances — the one on Friday and the 5 p.m. dance on Saturday — and tickets for those rides can be purchased on site.
"Over the past 12 years, the dances have been open to infants (for photos) to girls and ladies of all ages," the club said in a statement. "Fathers and father figures (granddads, uncles, stepdads) alike all take to the dance floor with their special ladies to make this an evening worth remembering for many years to follow. There is no age limit and whatever age it is, all attend for a Prom-like experience and an evening of fun, smiles, and laughter."
All proceeds from the dance and other Kiwanis Club of North Gwinnett fundraisers are reinvested back into the community in the form of scholarships for area high school seniors or for other children-related events.
The club said the venue will be at capacity, "So we ask in an abundance of caution, if you are not feeling well to please do not attend." Masks are not mandated but will be provided if desired. Hand sanitizer stations will also be provided.
