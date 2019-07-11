Wine and craft beer lovers may want to get their wallets ready because ticket sales for the second annual Duluth Beer and Wine Festival are about to begin.
The annual event will be held Oct. 5, but the organizers will begin selling tickets at 10 a.m. July 19. The festival is expected to feature more than 75 craft beers and 30 wines chosen by staff at the Duluth Package Store.
Tickets for the event will be available for purchase at www.duluthbeerandwinefest.com. Unlimited beer and wine sample tickets are expected to range in cost from $25 to $55.
“In addition to representation of some of the country’s top craft breweries, the festival will showcase a selection of local breweries and wineries including: New Realm, Orpheus, Creature Comforts, Cartecay Vineyards and Mercier Orchards,” organizers said in a statement.
“By partnering with local breweries, the distributors and wine experts at Duluth Package store, Duluth Beer and Wine Festival is on track to be one of Georgia’s premiere events in the craft beer and wine community.”
This year’s event, which is staged by the Atlanta Sport and Social Club and the city of Duluth, will also include a new partnership with the Duluth Fine Arts League. The purpose of the partnership is to incorporate the Fall Art Walk into the festival.
That means in addition to beer and wine vendors, artists and other craft vendors will be selling items at the event.
Organizers said the combination of the two events will create “a true artist market.”
Festival games, local food vendors, live entertainment and craft cocktails will also be available at the festival.