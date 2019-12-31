Buford resident Julie Chapman recently learned she’s facing her third battle with cancer, but she’s not at all daunted by another fight.
“God’s got it,” said Chapman earlier this month. “I’ve come up with some kind of motto every time, and the motto this time is ‘the third time is the charm.’ I tell you, after you’ve had chemotherapy for the second time, you try to find some humor in it.”
Chapman, who was told in early December (on her birthday) that another spot was found on her lung, is sustained in her resolve by three items – family, faith and work.
A native of Valdosta who grew up in Stone Mountain, Chapman was first diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2015, about the same time she began teaching in Hall County.
She mounted an aggressive treatment program and thought she was clear until the winter of 2015, when small spots on her lungs were detected. Chapman was “out for 10 months” and returned to the classroom as a part-time special education teacher at Chestnut Mountain Elementary School in Flowery Branch.
“I love children and I love to teach – I enjoy what I do,” said Chapman, who with her husband Mitch has four children.
In her quest to continue to work with young people, Chapman was helped greatly by the Social Security Administration’s Ticket to Work program, which protects Social Security and Medicare benefits as people collecting them return to the workplace.
“Ticket to Work is graciously helping me to maintain my salary while working towards getting back to work full-time,” she said. “Because I don’t want to sit at home. I want to get back to work and there’s no reason I can’t."
In addition to the Ticket to Work program, Chapman was aided in her journey by Allsup Employment Services and the Hall County School District.
Allsup Employment Services help streamline the process of getting back to work by completing paperwork and compiling the required information necessary to find or return to work.
“Allsup is the one I have on speed dial,” said Chapman. “Anytime I have trouble with Social Security they’ll take care of it. When I called my representative (with a problem) they resolved it within 24 hours. The role they have played as the go-between with Social Security has taken a lot off my mental state.
“There’s a lot we’re dealing with right now, with doctors and appointments and surgeries, so to take that kind of stuff off of our plate has been wonderful. That’s not one of the things you want to be worrying about at a time like this.”
Chapman said she was able to connect with Allsup through Hall County and added she was grateful to the school district for its willingness to work with her in sickness and in health.
“It’s been a big blessing to me for Hall County to be so flexible through all of this,” she said. “They’ve been so gracious to me for so long.”
Chapman’s next surgery is scheduled for early January and she’s accepting this challenge like she has every other, armed with the love of her family and friends, her deep abiding faith and her desire to keep teaching.
“My faith has been so important to me,” she said. “I couldn’t do it without my faith and my family. All along, my goal has been to go back to work. I don’t want to be the cancer kid. I just want to get back to normal and tell my story and try to encourage other people through my faith. I want to encourage others the way I’ve been encouraged by so many people.”
For more information on the Ticket to Work program, visit www.chosework.ssa.gov. For more information on Allsup Employment Services, visit www.allsupemploymentservices.com.