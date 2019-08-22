A Thursday morning fire damaged a duplex in Lawrenceville, though no one was seriously injured.
Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Gwinnett firefighters responded to Downing Street after receiving a 911 call about a grass fire, which was later upgraded to a structure fire.
Once on scene, they found the back of the two-story duplex ablaze, said Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Donald Strother.
"Firefighters immediately deployed fire attack hose lines and were alerted to a possible entrapment in the duplex unit on the right," Strother said. "Crews gained rapid entry to conduct a primary search and operated in the transitional mode to darken down the bulk of the fire. Flames engulfed the second floor and eventually broke through the roof on the back-left corner of the building."
Firefighters ultimately determined no one was inside the building, which suffered "heavy" damage, Strother said. No civilian injuries were reported, though a firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury.
While the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, fire investigators said they cannot rule out that an open flame related to a bug repellent candle caused the blaze.