The City of Suwanee’s Downtown Development Authority recently announced the addition of THRIVE Coworking — a hybrid workspace solution — to the Suwanee Town Center area.
“The Suwanee Downtown Development Authority is thrilled to help bring a workspace for every type of business need to downtown Suwanee,” said Kevin O’Brien, chairman of the DDA. “We anticipate unique, collaborative thinking and ideas coming from this unique, collaborative space.”
Chris Hardin, Economic Development Manager for the city of Suwanee, said February 2023 is THRIVE’s target date for opening. Hardin said a pre-launch event will be held this September at Suwanee Fest. THRIVE is serving as a presenting sponsor for the event.
City officials said the DDA purchased 10,000 square feet of ground floor mixed-use commercial space in the Skye apartment building, located on Buford Highway, in December 2020. In September 2021, THRIVE Coworking entered into a lease agreement with the DDA to lease and build out the space, which will include a second floor mezzanine to add an additional 2,344 square feet of office space.
In addition to dedicated workspace, the new space will feature an attached coffee shop with a patio and 30 dedicated retail parking spaces with additional on-street parking. The location will front Buford Highway and is within a five-minute walk of both Suwanee Town Center and Old Town Suwanee, city officials said.
“We are excited to bring THRIVE Coworking to Suwanee. The property on Buford Highway supports THRIVE’s vision for coworking spaces that offer a healthy work/life balance and options to meet others in a physical workspace close to home and within walking distance of attractive amenities like restaurants, gyms and shopping,” Thrive CEO Ramon Gonzalez said.
THRIVE Coworking is a membership-based, collaborative workspace; members have access to all eight Georgia locations and one Winston-Salem, North Carolina location.
City officials said more information regarding THRIVE CoWorking Suwanee can be found at WorkatTHRIVE.com.
