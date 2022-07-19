The City of Suwanee’s Downtown Development Authority recently announced the addition of THRIVE Coworking — a hybrid workspace solution — to the Suwanee Town Center area.

“The Suwanee Downtown Development Authority is thrilled to help bring a workspace for every type of business need to downtown Suwanee,” said Kevin O’Brien, chairman of the DDA. “We anticipate unique, collaborative thinking and ideas coming from this unique, collaborative space.”

