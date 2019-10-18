National Merit Scholarship Corporation recognized nine Wesleyan seniors, including three named semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship.
Meredith Mangum, Braden Thorne, and Andy Yang were named National Merit Semifinalists.
Students qualified based on scores on the Preliminary SAT, which most students take as sophomores. Semifinalists were also judged on letter of recommendation from an educator at their high school, an essay and their SAT scores.
Finalists are determined by looking at the students’ academic records, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, honors and awards.
Six more Wesleyan seniors were named National Merit Commended Students. Isaiah Erb, Lindsey Mains, Adam Rogers, Jacob Walton, Abby Weatherly, and Holden Wilder all earned the recognition.
Wesleyan School is a Christian, independent K-12 college preparatory school located in Peachtree Corners. At the start of the 2019-2020 school year, Wesleyan enrolled 1,179 students from throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area.