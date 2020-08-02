Two people were taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital with serious injuries, and a third person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after a shooting that appeared to be drug-related at a small shopping center in the Lilburn area Sunday night.
Gwinnett police said Lilburn police officers who were working at an off-duty job reported that they'd heard shots fired in the area at about 7:30 p.m. at the La Fiesta at Beaver Ruin shopping center, located at 745 Beaver Ruin Road.
The off-duty officers, along with Gwinnett police, found an adult male who had been shot in the abdomen and he was taken to Northside Gwinnett.
"Witnesses reported a second victim fled the scene on foot before getting in the bed of a pickup truck," Gwinnett police said. "The owner of the pickup, who was unaware the victim was in the back, located the victim in the area of Burns Walk Court.
"Gwinnett Police and (Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Service) responded to that location where found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was also transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital."
Police said the third victim, also an adult male, was found nearby at a residence off Cliffglen Way. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
Police said it appears all three victims rode to the scene of the shooting in the same car.
"The suspects were seen armed and fleeing the scene in multiple vehicles," Gwinnett police said. "Gwinnett Police K9 responded and located several articles of evidence, but no other victims. The Crime Scene Unit as well as detectives are currently on scene investigating. This incident appears to be drug related."
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also submit tips at www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-057172, 20-057182 and LP20001909.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
